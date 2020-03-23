Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $26,030.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.40. 5,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,002. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.