Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.19% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.16. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.