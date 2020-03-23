Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 27,044 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Scholastic worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 769,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Scholastic by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. 17,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $737.89 million, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.81. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

