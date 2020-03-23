Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 284,542 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,542 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Meet Group worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meet Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meet Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Meet Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,460. Meet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meet Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

