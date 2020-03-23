Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 50,294 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Echo Global Logistics worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.