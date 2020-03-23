Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 7,634 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.66. 666,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,596. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

