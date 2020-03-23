Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Aramark by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aramark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.