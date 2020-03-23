Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,086,040 Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,086,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Intrexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrexon alerts:

XON traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $2.95. 2,500,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.36. Intrexon Corp has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.