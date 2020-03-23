Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,091,108 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,091,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.