Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,601 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Tenable worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tenable by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 3,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,735. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. BidaskClub cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

