Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,290 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.73. 194,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,164. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

