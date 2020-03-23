Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 19,454 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 448,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.87. 4,048,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

