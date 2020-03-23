Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 63,619 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,619 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,050. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

