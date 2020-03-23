Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 138,203 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 528.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 3,982.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,716,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Invesco by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180,067 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 3,828,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

