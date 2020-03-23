Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 5,280 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.06. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

