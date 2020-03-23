Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,753 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.68. 16,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,962. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.