Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 8,354 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.