Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 114,519 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,041,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 12,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,210. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

