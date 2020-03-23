Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,561 Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

