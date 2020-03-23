Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,947 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

