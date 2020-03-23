Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 598.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,408,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

XEL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 255,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

