Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of J2 Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in J2 Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

J2 Global stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. 47,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.