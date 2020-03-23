Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 177,586 Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $58,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,461 shares of company stock valued at $53,536. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

