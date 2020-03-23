Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 463,987 Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Noodles & Co at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,992. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Noodles & Co Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

