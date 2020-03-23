Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 59,866 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.55% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,747,000.

SCHI stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

