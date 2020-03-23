Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.14% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 203,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.