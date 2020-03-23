Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter.

IOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. 29,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,867. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

