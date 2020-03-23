Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 406.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.87% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,184. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

