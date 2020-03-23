Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. 70,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

