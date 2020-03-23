Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 170.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 501,061 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

AUY stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $2.99. 22,296,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,852,164. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

