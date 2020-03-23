Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

IEP stock traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $37.51. 30,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,822. Icahn Enterprises LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

