Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $8,566,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $9,412,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.99. 281,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

