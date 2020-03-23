Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 3,839.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

