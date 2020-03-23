Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 511.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,459 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

