Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of II-VI worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 21.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 113,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

