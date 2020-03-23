Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.83% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$23.95 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

