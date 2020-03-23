Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 425.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 2,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,126. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.16.

