Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 884.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 40,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $39.53.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.