Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $41.27. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.