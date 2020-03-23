Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 579.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 163,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,336,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 906,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.95 and a beta of 0.71. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

