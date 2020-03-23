Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1,191.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 11,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

