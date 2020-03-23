Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 390.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

