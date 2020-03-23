Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.90% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,364. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.