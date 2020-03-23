Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.12% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

