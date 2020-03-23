Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 644,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,631. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.