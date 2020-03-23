Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.70. 2,693,431 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

