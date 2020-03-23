Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,025 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDY stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,402. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

