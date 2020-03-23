Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 621,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 454,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,843. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $452.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.23%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

