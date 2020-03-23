Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 49,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,746. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

