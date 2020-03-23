Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,490 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

